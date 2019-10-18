Home

Unity Church-Boulder
2855 Folsom St
Boulder, CO 80304
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Unity Church of Boulder
2855 Folsom St
Boulder, CO
View Map
Betsy Ann Sheets Fox


1950 - 2019
Betsy Ann Sheets Fox Obituary
Betsy Ann Sheets Fox was born on July 5, 1950 in Mansfield, OH to Edwin and Marilyn Sheets. She received her BA from Florida Atlantic University in 1976. On November 26, 1983, she married Randy Fox. They raised two sons, Nathan and Aaron. Betsy passionately advocated for thriving communities. She had the rare ability to build deep, authentic connections with people from all walks of life. From local baristas to state politicians, Betsy developed relationships with compassion and empathy. She was an avid fighter for women's rights and championed them while Colorado state president for the National Organization for Women (NOW). Betsy continued to develop thriving, positive communities while working as lead coordinator of the Building Assets in Youth initiative in Boulder, CO. She also co-led the Parent Engagement Network (PEN). Betsy is survived by her husband, Randy, her two sons, Nathan (Gina) and their two grandchildren, and Aaron (Claire). She will be sorely missed by her family and her many, many friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Unity Church of Boulder on 2855 Folsom St, Boulder, CO 80304 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Betsy loved the color purple. Feel free to wear her favorite color if you're inspired to do so. Donations in Betsy's name can be made to: Hope Hospice, 6377 Clark Avenue, Suite 100, Dublin, CA 94568; 925-829-8700 hopehospice.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 18, 2019
