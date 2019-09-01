|
Designer, writer, traveler, friend: she loved her life and the people around her. She saw the beauty in nature and in others. She could find adventure in the most ordinary experience. She delighted in the arts, nature, food and conversation. A native of Boulder, she attended Smith College in the '70's. She lived briefly in Paris and in Italy but spent most of her life in Boulder. As a packaging design specialist, she is remembered for her work with Celestial Seasonings, Horizon Organic and many others. Betsy personified intelligence, goodness, adventurous curiosity, grace and courage to the end. She is survived by her husband, Keith E. Brenner and family; stepson, Scott and spouse, Jahnavi and granddaughter, Sarvani; stepdaughter, Kelly and spouse, Gabriel and grandson, Nico of Colorado. Also, her sister, Nancy G. Hitchcock and family, spouse, Andreas and nephew, Marcus of New York.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 1, 2019