Our Mom, Bettey Wenzel, died peacefully in Boulder on May 20th. She was born in 1924 in Minnesota, the only child of Vera and Edmond Hebert. Her childhood was spent with her first hero, her grandmother Mary Hillock, who provided her with a home and the love and guidance she needed into her teen years. Mom remembered that for the rest of her life. Her other hero was our Dad, Herman, a handsome and gregarious man that Mom met in 1946 after the war and married only a few months later, so sure of their connection. Overnight, Mom inherited a large family of six sisters and five brothers more than making up for her being an only child. Their life together was an adventure, living in six states over the years and ending in Colorado where they moved 12 years ago to be close to family. They spent many years before that traveling throughout the US and enjoying the retirement life in Texas. Herman passed away in 2016, just shy of their 70th anniversary and Mom missed him terribly every day. Mom was our domestic goddess: an excellent cook and baker, with knitting and crocheting hobbies and she grew beautiful flowers, begonias being her favorite. She also enjoyed acting, starting in high school and then later with neighborhood theatre groups. As a member of the greatest generation, she was very self-sufficient and thrifty and lived a simple life. A loyal and generous friend, she outlived them all but would have been remembered fondly. She loved and was dearly loved by her family, her legacy: daughter Maureen Thomas (Victor), son Mark (Anne), daughter Betsy Silvester (Frank), grandchildren Michael, Erica, Meredith, Luke and Libby. For remembrances: http://safeshelterof stvrain.org https://brighterdays dogrescue.com/ A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

