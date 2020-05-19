A lifelong resident of Lafayette, Betty Beranek, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Brookdale Briargate Senior Living in Colorado Springs. Betty Beranek was born in Lafayette on December 8, 1927, the daughter of Alexander and Tatiana Shapowal. She married Joseph Beranek, Jr. on January 14, 1950 and they had two sons, Michael Beranek and Mark Beranek. She worked as an operator and administrative assistant for the telephone and telegraph subsidiaries for 38 years and retired in 1988. She was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, Mary's Hands, and a Lectern. She was also a member of Lafayette Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #1771, the Lafayette Historical Society, and Lafayette Miners Museum. She is survived by her sons Mike and wife Sandy of Lafayette, and Mark and his wife Darlene of Colorado Springs. She is also survived by her grandson, David and wife Ashley, great-grandchildren, Dawson, Cooper, Joseph, Danielle, and Noah, and many nieces and nephews. Betty Beranek was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters; Michael Shapowal, Anna Mae Pauley, Mary Shapowal, Pauline Shapowal, Pauline Lillian Stamm, John Alexander Shapowal, and Margaret Jane Schweitzer. A private family rosary and funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 22, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Msgr. Robert L. Amundsen officiating. Interment will follow at the Lafayette Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation is made in her memory to the Lafayette Historical Society, 18 E. Simpson Street, Lafayette, CO 80026.

