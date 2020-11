Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Jean Cobb, 94, passed from this life to her new life November 11, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Harrison in 2003. She is survived by her daughter Judi (Jack) Robinson, granddaughters Kristin Harroun and Laura (Jeremy) Leerssen, six great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to view the full obituary and share condolences with the family.

