Betty Jaine Fitzgerald Hoover was born to Lester Edward Fitzgerald and Maple Crain Fitzgerald in Walsenburg, CO, along with her twin sister Peggy Coppom. At the age of three, they moved with their younger brother Bill and the family to Haxtun, CO where they lived through their formative years. In 1939, the Fitzgerald family relocated to Longmont, CO where Betty completed 10th grade at Longmont High School. While in Longmont, she met her future husband, Harry. Shortly after, in August of 1940, they moved to Boulder, CO. She attended Boulder High school for 11th and 12th grades where she enjoyed playing the saxophone in the band and being a senior cheerleader with her twin sister. In the spring of 1942, Betty graduated from Boulder High School at the age of 17. From 1943-1944, Betty attended one year at the University of Colorado when her love for CU athletics began. On September 29, 1946, Betty and Harry Vail Hoover were married at Sacred Heart of Jesus in Boulder, CO, which remained their home for the rest of their lives. Together they raised four children; Rick, Tom, Sally, and Rob. Betty devoted 80 years from 1940-2020 as a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church parish. During many of those years, she attended daily Mass, was a member of the Altar & Rosary society and the Padre Pio prayer group. In addition to her unshakeable faith, Betty was an avid sports fan, particularly the University of Colorado Buffaloes, Boulder High Panthers, and the Denver Broncos. Her true priorities were faith, family, friends, and sports. Betty is survived by her sister Peggy Coppom; son Tom Hoover; daughter Sally and her husband Bill Mark; grandsons Travis Hoover, Jeff Mark, Braden Mark, and Tyler Mark; granddaughter Heather Mark; great grandchildren Kylie, Emery, Addie, Jordan, and Harper Mark; and Ethan, Ryland, and Cole Hoover. She was proceeded in death by her parents, son Rob, husband Harry, granddaughter Wendy, brother Bill, and son Rick. Betty passed away at the age of 95 at her daughter's home in Boulder, CO on the morning of August 5th. Her identical twin sister, Peggy, and immediate family were by her side to comfort her in her final days. A private family Rosary and Mass will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus on Saturday, August 15th at 1:30 PM. Live stream of the funeral will be available at shjboulder.org. Following the Mass, a private burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers: Sacred Heart of Jesus School Foundation The Betty Hoover Memorial Scholarship 1318 Mapleton Boulder, CO 80304 Make checks payable to CU Foundation and send to: Buff Club 369 UCB Champions Center Boulder, CO 80309 Attn: Scott McMichael Contact: scott.mcmichael@color ado.edu / 303-492-5695 or pay by credit card by going to: https://buffs.me/ 31oeAqV

