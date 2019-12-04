Home

Mountain View Memorial Park
3016 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4448
Betty Jourdan


1924 - 2019
Betty Jourdan Obituary
Longtime Boulder resident Betty Jourdan passed away on Monday, December 2 at Manor Care Nursing Home. She was 95. Born on February 8, 1924 at St Anne's hospital in Chicago, Betty was the only child of Edward Kerwin and Elizabeth Kerwin (nee Harvey). She graduated from Foreman High School in 1941. While working at the Book Supply Company in downtown Chicago, she met Wilbert Jourdan. They were married on October 22, 1949. He died in 1983. Betty and her family moved to Boulder in 1968. For many years, she was a City of Boulder employee, retiring in 2004. She also volunteered at the Humane Society Thrift Store. Betty enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, computer video games, and following the Colorado Rockies. The family acknowledges the wonderful support received from both Golden West and Manor Care. Survivors include her son Jeff (Joan) of Superior, niece Marlene Smith (Sherman) of Elgin, IL, and nephew Ed Jourdan (Donna) of Carol Stream, IL. Another son, Ken, died in 2010. According to her wishes, there will be no services.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 4, 2019
