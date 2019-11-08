|
Betty was born in New York City in 1925 and adopted through the Children's Aid Society by Clarence and Doris Robinson in 1927. She met her husband, Robert Major, in 1944 while he was stationed at Fort Dix, NJ and he happened to be in Cold Spring, NY, for a "knitting for soldiers" sponsored event. Their first date was at the roller rink and they married shortly thereafter. She lived in Garrison, NY until 1953 when the family moved to Wappingers Falls, NY. A move to Boulder happened in 1965 when IBM transferred them to Boulder. Betty had several jobs in Boulder over the years and enjoyed every one of them. She was an independent, strong-willed woman, comfortable in her own shoes. She had little patience for procrastination and loved to say "let's get this show on the road." She enjoyed saying that we would remember her for all these old sayings. She will be remembered for much more than that. Shortly before she passed, she stated "I've had a good life haven't I". Her family would all agree with that. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; oldest daughter, Susan Becker; and son, Tom Major. She is survived by her cousin, Barbara Cerny in Atlanta, GA.; oldest son, Bob Major; and her youngest daughter, Barbara Major. She had three grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren who all knew her as Nana.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 8, 2019