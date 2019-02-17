Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
The Holiday Inn
7390 West Hampden
Lakewood , CO
Betty Louise Bloom Obituary
Betty Louise Bloom, a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and so much more. Born on July 30, 1929, she filled her life with passion and love. Water skiing into her 70's, creating delicate porcelain dolls, working at NCAR, admiring butterflies, and always up for a scoop of rocky road or pralines and cream ice cream. She died the morning of February 12, 2019 at 89 years old. Preceded in death by her parents; John and Anna Deringer, husbands; William Shaffer and Albert Bloom, and daughters; Debbie Highbarger and Sherri Zlaten. Betty is survived by daughters; Kris Sumner and Pam Modisette, 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. Betty touched many lives and will be remembered in the hearts of those who love her. Betty's Memorial Service will be held at The Holiday Inn at 7390 West Hampden, Lakewood CO 80227 on Saturday, February 23rd at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Humane Society, The National Forest Foundation or Saint Judes Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 17, 2019
