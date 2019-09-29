|
Betty Irene Paver Lovelace, age 93, died on September 14, 2019 in Longmont Community Hospital. She is survived by her four daughters, Charlotte Hartley (Rob, deceased), Margaret Lam (Roger), Kathryn Peterson, and Martha Lovelace; and by six grandchildren, Abigail Hartley, Caitlin Hartley, Brennan Peterson (Rebecca), Austin Peterson (Stacy), Anna Peterson Wieman, and Wyatt Lovelace; and ten great-grandchildren. Betty was born in Gary, Indiana in 1925. She grew up in Evanston, Illinois. She married Walter (Wally) in Evanston, Illinois in 1946. Betty and Wally moved to Boulder in 1949. Betty and Wally personified the Boulder community's liberal commitment to social justice and equality for all. In 1965, Betty and her teenage daughter, Char, joined a group of Boulder activists who traveled to Alabama to join a civil rights march on Selma. Betty was very resourceful, gregarious, confident, loyal, and caring. She loved to dance and sing and have fun. She enjoyed hiking in the Colorado mountains, collecting antiques, going to garage sales, and following current events and politics. She was a volunteer for several organizations. She was very active in the Boulder County Democratic Party and The Nomad Playhouse. Before her retirement, Betty worked for many years for the Boulder County Justice Department, helping people assigned community service find places to use their skills to aid their community while fulfilling their sentences. With her empathy and common sense she excelled at her work. A private memorial service will be held when her family and friends can gather to share memories and laughter, just as Betty wanted.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 29, 2019