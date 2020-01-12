Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
(303) 665-5518
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Rogers Obituary
Betty Jo Rogers peacefully went to live with the Lord and loved ones on January 6, 2020, she was 84. Originally from Grapevine, Arkansas, she lived in the Boulder area for over 50 years. Betty's joy in life was her family. At 16 Betty worked as a nurses aide in Pine Bluff, Arkansas where she met and married Hugh R. Rogers. They were married 52 years and had four children before his passing in 2003. They relocated to Boulder, Colorado in 1967. Betty took pride in caring for her family and maintaining a spotless home. Betty and Hugh together built Rogers Painting & Contracting Company and Rogers Paint Store in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Her favorite and most enjoyable career experience was selling cars. Betty sold at several dealerships in Boulder, Longmont and Denver during the 80's and 90's. Betty thrived in this competitive environment and achieved salesperson of the month many times over. Betty loved music and would go dancing every chance she got. After her retirement she organized senior dances in Lafayette and Louisville. Her other passion was photography. Betty believed in giving back to the community and served as a President in the VFW Auxiliary post 1771, during her tenure she was a key player in collecting donations for the National WWII Memorial Campaign. Betty is survived by three children Fred Rogers (Johna) of Longmont, Co, Kathy Niendorff of Lafayette, Co, Janet Sherba (Jerome) of Thornton, Co, grandchildren, Austin Sherba and Cody Porter, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Rogers, her son Larry Rogers, son-in-law Randy Niendorff, her parents JD and Lora Lee, three sisters and two brothers. Services are being held at Darrell Howe Mortuary, 1701 W South Boulder Rd, Lafayette, Colorado, 303-665-5518. Visitation will be on January 17th from 6-8 PM. The memorial service is scheduled at 10 AM January 18th, 2020 in the Darrell Howe Chapel with burial at Lafayette Cemetery and a reception following at VFW Post 1771, 110 E South Boulder Rd, Lafayette, Co.
Published in The Daily Camera from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -