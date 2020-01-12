|
Betty Jo Rogers peacefully went to live with the Lord and loved ones on January 6, 2020, she was 84. Originally from Grapevine, Arkansas, she lived in the Boulder area for over 50 years. Betty's joy in life was her family. At 16 Betty worked as a nurses aide in Pine Bluff, Arkansas where she met and married Hugh R. Rogers. They were married 52 years and had four children before his passing in 2003. They relocated to Boulder, Colorado in 1967. Betty took pride in caring for her family and maintaining a spotless home. Betty and Hugh together built Rogers Painting & Contracting Company and Rogers Paint Store in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Her favorite and most enjoyable career experience was selling cars. Betty sold at several dealerships in Boulder, Longmont and Denver during the 80's and 90's. Betty thrived in this competitive environment and achieved salesperson of the month many times over. Betty loved music and would go dancing every chance she got. After her retirement she organized senior dances in Lafayette and Louisville. Her other passion was photography. Betty believed in giving back to the community and served as a President in the VFW Auxiliary post 1771, during her tenure she was a key player in collecting donations for the National WWII Memorial Campaign. Betty is survived by three children Fred Rogers (Johna) of Longmont, Co, Kathy Niendorff of Lafayette, Co, Janet Sherba (Jerome) of Thornton, Co, grandchildren, Austin Sherba and Cody Porter, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Rogers, her son Larry Rogers, son-in-law Randy Niendorff, her parents JD and Lora Lee, three sisters and two brothers. Services are being held at Darrell Howe Mortuary, 1701 W South Boulder Rd, Lafayette, Colorado, 303-665-5518. Visitation will be on January 17th from 6-8 PM. The memorial service is scheduled at 10 AM January 18th, 2020 in the Darrell Howe Chapel with burial at Lafayette Cemetery and a reception following at VFW Post 1771, 110 E South Boulder Rd, Lafayette, Co.
Published in The Daily Camera from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020