Beverle was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and a good friend to all. She will be forever known for her generosity and loving care, as well as her witty sense of humor. Her ever-flowing positivity and friendly warmth will be missed by everyone. Beverle and Merle loved to travel, play cards, be with family, and bask in the sun with a rum drink. Be at peace with the love of your life, Merle. Beverle Jean Gibson was born in Lyons, NY, but grew up and spent the rest of her life in Boulder, CO. She attended Boulder High School and graduated in 1952. She initially worked for First National Bank and then worked for the Department of Commerce at NIST where she retired after 30 years. She married Merle V. Gibson on April 4, 1953 and started a beautiful, loving family. Beverle is survived by her children Garth Gibson, Valerie Gibson Spowart, Scott Gibson and grandchildren Michelle Spowart Ross, Kirk Spowart, Mark Spowart, Kelsey Gibson, Luke Gibson, and Logan Gibson. Beverle is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Louise Schöen, and her loving husband of 65 years, Merle Gibson Jr. Crist Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.cristmortuary.com to leave condolences.

