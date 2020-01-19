Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Chautauqua Community House
301 Morning Glory Dr.
Boulder, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Watkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Watkins Obituary
Billie Jean Watkins, 90, died peacefully in Boulder, on January 13, 2020. Billie was a formidable friend: gracious, kind, brave, loving, ever-present, outspoken, and adventurous. Married to Joe Watkins, Billie is the mother of Lisa and Bill; four grandchildren: Mike, Laura, Liz and Kenny, and five great-grandchildren: Allie, Aiden, Ian, Fin, and Trevor. In addition to being a mother and avid gardener, Billie worked as a microbiologist at Boulder Memorial Hospital. Billie was introduced to the healing art of Jin Shin Jyutsu in the '80s and was an enthusiastic practitioner for the remainder of her life. As a loving remembrance of Billie, please plant one of her favorite perennial flowers; dahlia, iris, or rose. There will be a Celebration of Life at The Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder, 80302, Tuesday, January 21st, 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information please visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -