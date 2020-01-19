|
Billie Jean Watkins, 90, died peacefully in Boulder, on January 13, 2020. Billie was a formidable friend: gracious, kind, brave, loving, ever-present, outspoken, and adventurous. Married to Joe Watkins, Billie is the mother of Lisa and Bill; four grandchildren: Mike, Laura, Liz and Kenny, and five great-grandchildren: Allie, Aiden, Ian, Fin, and Trevor. In addition to being a mother and avid gardener, Billie worked as a microbiologist at Boulder Memorial Hospital. Billie was introduced to the healing art of Jin Shin Jyutsu in the '80s and was an enthusiastic practitioner for the remainder of her life. As a loving remembrance of Billie, please plant one of her favorite perennial flowers; dahlia, iris, or rose. There will be a Celebration of Life at The Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder, 80302, Tuesday, January 21st, 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information please visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 19, 2020