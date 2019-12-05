Home

Spanish Valley Mortuary & Crematorium
386 N 100 W
Moab, UT 84532
(435) 259-3980
Bonnie Crysdale Obituary
Bonnie Crysdale, my wife, an ex-resident of the Denver area and an ex-USGS geologist, died completely unexpectedly the day after Thanksgiving of a heart attack while at a party near Moab, UT, surrounded by family and friends, including her daughter Cris Ann and her second husband Mike Duncan of 30 years, the author of this obituary. She was the 30 year love of my life. Words can't express how much I will miss her. She was married for 20 years to Dick Crysdale, had two children Cris Ann and Kent, and lived in Lakewood from about 1970 until about 1984. After that she moved to Boulder, CO where she and I married and remained until moving to Moab, UT in 2002. I hope you can attend a memorial service for her in Moab on Sat. Dec. 28. You may send condolences to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 5, 2019
