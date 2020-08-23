1/1
Bonnie Harms
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Jean (Corning) Harms was born April 1, 1932 in Colby, Kansas to Lester and Hilda (Goodrow) Corning. She passed away on August 13, 2020 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. As a child, Bonnie's family resided in Kansas, Wyoming, Nebraska, and settled in Paoli, Colorado. She graduated in 1950 from Haxtun High School in Haxtun, Colorado. Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, Orville Lee Harms on January 7, 1951. Bonnie's heart and home were always open. No one was turned away from either. Her integrity and support was unsurpassed. Bonnie loved playing the harp and performed in many settings. She and Orville enjoyed hosting an annual harp concert in their home at Christmastime for friends and neighbors. Bonnie and Orville visited all 50 states, most of the Canadian provinces and numerous foreign countries. They remained happily married for 68 years, until Orville's passing in 2019. Bonnie received a BA and MA from the University of Colorado and was a Government and Social Studies teacher with the Boulder Valley School District at Casey Junior High, Baseline Junior High, and Fairview High Schools. As a keen advocate for women's rights, Bonnie set a precedent that has been passed down through her children, grandchildren, students, and all who truly knew her. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Boulder, United Methodist Women, The Harms, Cooper, Johnson Family Association, and the Boulder Genealogical Society where she and Orville received a Distinguished Service Award in 2012. Her interest in history and genealogy assisted so many in her family and in her varied connections. One story she liked to tell was during World War II, when she was 9 or 10 years old, living in Dickens, Nebraska, the US Air Force accidentally dropped non-explosive training bombs on the town one night when they mistook the town lights for a bombing range located several miles away. One of the bombs landed not far from her brother Raymond, who was outside at the time. Her father, who was a telegrapher for the railroad, got the town of Dickens to turn off their lights and he sent messages to the Air Force to halt the bombing. Bonnie is survived by her children: Lynn Orville Harms (Tami Ridens) of Westminster, CO, Gary Alan Harms (Victoria Kemp) of Albuquerque, NM, Anne Elizabeth Harms Worrell of Longmont, CO, and Karen Kay Harms Delcoure (Del Delcoure) of Sand Springs, OK, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, her brother Gerald Lester Corning, and her beloved dog Brodie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Raymond Vincent Corning. A service will be held at a later date with internment at Haxtun (CO) Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Bonnie's name to First United Methodist Church of Boulder, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder BO 80302 or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved