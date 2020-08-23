Bonnie Jean (Corning) Harms was born April 1, 1932 in Colby, Kansas to Lester and Hilda (Goodrow) Corning. She passed away on August 13, 2020 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. As a child, Bonnie's family resided in Kansas, Wyoming, Nebraska, and settled in Paoli, Colorado. She graduated in 1950 from Haxtun High School in Haxtun, Colorado. Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, Orville Lee Harms on January 7, 1951. Bonnie's heart and home were always open. No one was turned away from either. Her integrity and support was unsurpassed. Bonnie loved playing the harp and performed in many settings. She and Orville enjoyed hosting an annual harp concert in their home at Christmastime for friends and neighbors. Bonnie and Orville visited all 50 states, most of the Canadian provinces and numerous foreign countries. They remained happily married for 68 years, until Orville's passing in 2019. Bonnie received a BA and MA from the University of Colorado and was a Government and Social Studies teacher with the Boulder Valley School District at Casey Junior High, Baseline Junior High, and Fairview High Schools. As a keen advocate for women's rights, Bonnie set a precedent that has been passed down through her children, grandchildren, students, and all who truly knew her. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Boulder, United Methodist Women, The Harms, Cooper, Johnson Family Association, and the Boulder Genealogical Society where she and Orville received a Distinguished Service Award in 2012. Her interest in history and genealogy assisted so many in her family and in her varied connections. One story she liked to tell was during World War II, when she was 9 or 10 years old, living in Dickens, Nebraska, the US Air Force accidentally dropped non-explosive training bombs on the town one night when they mistook the town lights for a bombing range located several miles away. One of the bombs landed not far from her brother Raymond, who was outside at the time. Her father, who was a telegrapher for the railroad, got the town of Dickens to turn off their lights and he sent messages to the Air Force to halt the bombing. Bonnie is survived by her children: Lynn Orville Harms (Tami Ridens) of Westminster, CO, Gary Alan Harms (Victoria Kemp) of Albuquerque, NM, Anne Elizabeth Harms Worrell of Longmont, CO, and Karen Kay Harms Delcoure (Del Delcoure) of Sand Springs, OK, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, her brother Gerald Lester Corning, and her beloved dog Brodie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Raymond Vincent Corning. A service will be held at a later date with internment at Haxtun (CO) Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Bonnie's name to First United Methodist Church of Boulder, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder BO 80302 or the charity of your choice
.