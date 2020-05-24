Bonnie Louise Kupfner, 86, entered into eternal peace Friday May 15th, 2020 at Juniper Village in Louisville, Colorado. Bonnie was born in Boulder, Colorado on August 27th, 1933, a daughter of the late Ira Leo and Helen Hogan Pancost. She had two brothers Edward and Charles and an infant sister Helen Jo. She attended Valmont School, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School, and graduated from Mount St. Gertrude's Academy in 1951. She worked part time at Joslin's and Montgomery Ward's, but her true passion was being a mother and then later a grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devoted Catholic and was an active member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus parish for almost all her life. She married the late George D. Kupfner on March 14th, 1953. Together they had six children; George L. (Lisa), Helen Nickerson (Dennis), Phillip (Vicki), Thomas, Timothy (Kari), and Rocky (Betsy). She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Helen Jo Pancost, brother Charles Pancost (Jeanette), husband George, son Thomas, and grand-daughter Brittney. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her brother Edward Pancost (Mary Ellen), five surviving children and their spouses, fifteen surviving grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all of those and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. A celebration of life will be planned at a time when all those that loved her can gather to celebrate the wonderful life that Bonnie led.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store