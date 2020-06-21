Brad Beeler was known as a kind, loving man who was compassionate to all. "What a Great Guy," his family said, recalling one of his favorite sayings, "Remember - The Best is yet to come!" Born on June 8, 1924 in Boone, Iowa to Orie and Louise MoffattBeeler, Brad passed away in Boulder CO on June 14, 2020, with family at his side. After being raised in Des Moines, Iowa, he attended Iowa State University where he graduated with a degree in Engineering. During his time in the military, Brad served in France and Germany as an Army Sergeant. in the 102nd Infantry Division from 1943 to 1945. He was later awarded a Bronze Star Medal with an Oak Leaf Cluster. Brad married Margaret (Peg) Taylor on June 20, 1947, in Des Moines, Iowa. Together they enjoyed 73 years of marriage and welcomed four daughters into their family. By 1948, the Beelers moved to Colorado where Brad worked as an Engineer in Denver for six years. The couple eventually moved back to the Mid-West where Brad built homes in Illinois for four years. All the while, he enjoyed singing in Barbershop Quartets. The family returned to Colorado in 1958 this time to Boulder. Brad started Appraisal Services, in Boulder, a real estate appraisal firm from which he retired after 30 years. Brad was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. He belonged to the Christian Business Men's Committee (CBMC) forming a local group of International CBMC. He enjoyed talking to men about their faith in Jesus Christ. Additionally, he was an active member of the Boulder Lions Club, loved fly fishing, skiing, and followed many sports. He is survived by his wife Peg Beeler, daughters Linda (Steve) Ketcham, Layna Beeler, Patricia (Joseph) Ross, and Polly Beeler Golins in addition to 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Frasier Meadows Resident Assistance Fund, 350 Ponca Pl. Boulder, CO, 80303. Checks should be made to "Frasier" with "Resident Assistance Fund" noted on the memo line. A Memorial Service celebrating Brad Beeler's life is postponed at this time. Details about a future date and time will be announced when determined. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

