Brandon Bowers, 64, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away of natural causes on April 21, 2020 in Phoenix. Memorial graveside services will be at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Pampa, Texas, under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa. Brandon was born February 17, 1956 to Joe and Gwen Bowers. He was a student of Fairview High School and St. John's Academy. After school, Brandon worked for many years in the mortgage lending company. Later in life, he gave his full attention to his art and inventions. He was very imaginative and enthusiastic in all that he did. Brandon spent many seasons hunting and shooting over his dogs with his father and brother on the family property in Texas. Survivors include his daughter, Sara McNeice and husband Ryan of Spokane, Washington; his parents, Joe and Gwen Bowers of Boulder, Colorado; grandchildren Olivia and Elliot McNeice both of Spokane Washington; his brother, Adam Bowers and wife Brenda of West Minster, Colorado; his sister, Elizabeth Juzaitis and husband John of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey; his niece, Linsey Alyce Bowers of West Minster, Colorado; and many cousins. He will be missed by all who knew him. Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 26, 2020