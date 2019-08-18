|
Brendan McNamara of Milliken, Colorado passed away August 8, 2019. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on July 8, 1937. He graduated from the University of Scranton with a BA in business and served and was honorably discharged from the US Air Force. He was married to Mary Lucas on October 17, 1987. Brendan enjoyed music and played piano beautifully. His hobbies were tennis, golf, bicycling, motorcycling, gardening and painting. He is survived by his wife Mary of Milliken, his sister, Nancy Sweeney and her husband Dan (PA) and his son James, wife Stacey, grandson Dillon and wife Shelby (NV), granddaughter Alexis (NV), and his son John and Nancy (NV), granddaughters Christina Stoops and husband Trevor (TX) and Tiffany McNamara (NV), and James and John's mother Elaine (NV), and Brendan's son Sean and wife Hilary, and grandsons Aidan, Asher, Dylan and Jack in (TX), his daughter, Michelle Murphy and her husband, Stephen (CO), and his son Brendan (CO), and step-daughter Bonnie Tripp and husband Jeff (TX), and step-son Bill Kline (NH). A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, August 24 at Grace Community Church in Johnstown.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 18, 2019