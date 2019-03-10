Home

Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4411
Brian Sterner
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Matt and Kristen Henry
7143 Pine Cone Court
Niwot, CO
It is with great sadness that the family of Brian Allen Sterner announces his passing on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the age of 42 years. Brian will be lovingly remembered by his mom (Kathleen Sterner), Step Mom (Pat Sterner), brother (Jeff Sterner), sister (Cristen Brooks) and her husband (Jeremiah Brooks), sister (Gillian Sterner), nephew (Jack Brooks), niece (Preslie Brooks), and countless friends and family. Brian was predeceased by his father Bill Sterner. A Memorial Service in memory of Brian will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at the Crist Mountain View Memorial Park Chapel, located at 3395 Penrose Place, Boulder, Colorado. A celebration of life gathering will be held following the service at the home of Matt and Kristen Henry, located at 7143 Pine Cone Court, Niwot, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking those who so desire to make memorial donations in memory of Brian to the Phoenix House, Shatterproof, the Rosecrance Foundation, or an organization of your choice treating addiction and mental health.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 10, 2019
