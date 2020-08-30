1/1
Byron Dennis (Denny) Smith
1939 - 2020
Byron Dennis (Denny) Smith was born on September 3, 1939 in Boulder, Colorado to Charles G and Emily O (Davies) Smith. He was raised in Lafayette, Colorado, living and working in the Boulder area for most of his life. He loved science and studied engineering at the University of Colorado as a Boetcher Scholar. Denny had a 27 year career at Ball Aerospace beginning as a technician and finishing as a spacecraft manager, retiring in 1995. He was proud to contribute to the Hubble Space Telescope repair mission to correct its vision, as well as many other science objectives. Denny loved sports: football, basketball, baseball, golf and more. He was an excellent golfer in his prime with a single digit handicap. Denny married Kathy Kaminski in 1971 and they had twin boys, Scott and Kevin. They divorced in 1981 but his boys continued to be his focus. He was always eager to spend time with them, share his love of sports and pass along his knowledge & wisdom. In 1986, Denny married Susan Uhrman, a coworker at Ball. They shared 33 years together before Parkinson's with dementia called him home to God. They were life partners and enjoyed worldwide travel and the Colorado outdoors. They skied, golfed, snorkeled, skated, hiked, fished, gardened, and made wonderful memories together. Denny is survived by his wife, Sue; brother, Larry (Lois) Smith; sons Scott, Kevin (Getta) & Tim Smith; grandsons Michael and Joshua Smith; numerous other relatives too. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael J Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 3rd, 10am, Larkspur Community Park.

Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 30, 2020.
SEP
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Larkspur Community Park
