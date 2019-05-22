|
|
Caecilia McNeill (nee Winkler) was born in Vienna, Austria on January 8, 1926 and lived there until she was a young woman. Caecilia knew some English and was employed by U.S. Counterintelligence to aid in the interrogation of prisoners. There she met Michael Cinquanto, a U. S. soldier, and in 1947 came to America and married Michael. Sadly, in 1968, Michael died. The following year Caecilia met Bill McNeill and his children, Betsy, 18, Charles, 11, and Maggie, 7. Soon after, Bill's widowed mother came to live with them and care for the children. Bill and Caecilia married in 1970 and have been very happyily married until her passing on May 16,2019. In 1975 the family moved to Colorado. In November of 2017, Caecillia was diagnosed with Lymphoma and continued to receive treatment to the very end. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Boulder Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 22, 2019