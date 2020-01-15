Home

Cara Marie Calitre Obituary
Cara Marie Calitre, 16, of Boulder, Colorado passed away on January 11, 2020. Cara was born on September 6, 2003 in Boulder to Philip and Carolyn Calitre. Cara was a junior at Boulder High School and was a two-year starter on the Varsity Soccer Team. She was also a member of the Broomfield Prestige Soccer Team. Cara's real passion was skiing and for the first time she was excited to compete in the Big Mountain IFSA Junior Freeride Tour. She was a talented multi-sport athlete who over the years won numerous individual and team awards. Despite her many extracurricular activities she was a hard-working student who earned multiple academic letters. She was beloved by all her coaches, teammates and classmates. She was an unselfish team player who was known for her sportsmanship. She brought light, love and laughter into every room she entered and every athletic field she was on. Cara is survived by her two grandmothers': Margaret Calitre and Elizabeth Rooney; her three aunts: Laura Leonti, Lisa Cooper and Nancy Thompson; uncle: James W. Rooney and her ten cousins. She was preceded in death by her two grandfathers, Philip R. Calitre and James J. Rooney and her aunt, Debbie Calitre. Mass for Cara will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1318 Mapleton Ave, Boulder, CO 80304. All are Welcome! A Celebration of Cara's Life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm at The Boulder Elks Club, 3975 28th St, Boulder, CO 80301. All are invited and the family hopes you will come to not only celebrate her wonderful life but share your favorite memory, story or anything else about Cara. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Humane Society of Boulder by going to: Boulderhumane.org. Click on "How to Help", Donate, Memorial and Tribute Gifts
