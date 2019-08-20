|
Carl Herbet passed away on August 18, 2019 at the age of 98. He was born in New York City on May 1, 1921, the eldest son of Frederick and Dora Goldfish. Carl joined the Civilian Conservation Corp in April, 1939 during the Great Depression to help support his mother and two younger brothers, Herman and Harry. He was sent to Oregon, learned about forestry and how to fight forest fires. In January, 1942, Carl joined the Coast Guard shortly after the United States entered WWII. In October, 1942, Carl met the love of his life, Judith Cohen and on December 11, 1943, two were married. Carl and Judy moved to Boulder in 1991 and volunteered at Boulder Community Hospital, the 9 Health Fair, Golden West free tax preparation and Eisenhower Elementary School where they were affectionately known as Grandma and Grandpa. Carl is survived by his wife, Judy of 75 years; daughters, Susan and Marilyn and their husbands; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren and with one more on the way. Graveside service will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2:00pm at Green Mountain Cemetery. Donations to: Agape Hospice or Bonai Shalom. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 20, 2019