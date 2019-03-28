|
Loving husband, father & grandpa Carl Edward Himes, 75, died Sunday, Mar. 24th,with his wife and children by his side. Carl was born May 23, 1943, in Muncie, IN, to Edward and Virginia Himes. Carl owned Bernie's Plumbing & Heating through which he served the Boulder community as a master plumber for 50+ years. His passions and hobbies were his plumbing business, the beach, camping, fishing, traveling, building scale models, and collecting various items to keep pristine and on display. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Himes (Auge). Children: Michael (Kay Dee) Himes, Tammie Orr, Stacey (Karl) Reagin, & Jennifer Himes. Step-children: Brett (Ann) Moisan & Julie Liska (Moisan). Grandchildren: Cody Orr, Tori Himes, Kailee Himes, Joshua Himes, Casara Murphree (Orr), Hunter Moisan, Heather Moisan, Hannah Lewis (Moisan), Austin Liska, Braeden Liska, Zachary Reagin, Katelyn Reagin, & Dylan Himes.Great grandchildren: Brantlee Lewis & Braelyn Murphree. Carl's family, close friends, and business partners will be having a celebration of his life on Saturday, Mar. 30th at Altona Grange Chapter 127 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the COPD Foundation in honor of our beloved family man.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 28, 2019