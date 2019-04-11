|
Carl Love, 83, beloved father, grandfather, helpful friend, noted fisherman and outdoorsman, and long-time resident of Boulder, CO, passed away on April 3rd, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1935 in Lynn, MA to Raymond & Blanche Love, and grew up in nearby Saugus. Attracted by the climbing and skiing (he already had a first ascent on Hallett Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park), he moved to Boulder, CO with his wife, Jean, in September 1961. He worked as a mathematician at the National Bureau of Standards (later NOAA) from April 1962 until his retirement in 2003. He spent his summers in Yellowstone National Park, enjoying fishing, hiking, and geyser and animal watching for over 40 years. Carl is survived by his children, Cathy (Mike) Wilkerson, Carl (Janet Winder) Love, Wendy (David) Charles, and Becky Love, and four granddaughters, Rachel, Michelle, Grace, and Isabelle. He is preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Jean, and his parents, Raymond and Blanche Love. A memorial service will be held at Community United Church of Christ, 2650 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO 80305 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Interment of ashes and a reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carl's name can be made to Yellowstone Forever, PO Box 117, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190 (or at yellowstone.org/give), or to a missionary couple in Kenya through The River Church, 18668 N. St Vrain Dr, Lyons, CO 80540, Attn: Clinton & Pahtyana Moore (or at therivercolorado.org/give.html).
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 11, 2019