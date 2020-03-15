|
Carl was born in Pocatello, ID to Grace and Carl Schneider. Carl married Karen Powell in 1957 and then welcomed four daughters to their home in Boulder, Colorado. Carl started his career at the U.S. Naval Academy but then spent 36 years working for IBM, where he held many roles. He worked in the Customer Engineering Group, the Boulder Development Laboratory, IBM Sales Manual Group, and finally as a Senior Editor for hardware products. Carl was a lover of projects including woodworking, gardening, and fly-fishing but nothing compared to his love for trains. He was a member of the Boulder Model Railroad Club and volunteer at the Colorado Railroad Museum. Not only did he build model trains, but he and Karen also traveled to ride various historic trains. He was also involved in his community through the Boulder Republican Party and various school Parent Teacher Organizations. Carl is survived by his daughters; Michelle Schneider, Janelle Stastny (Kip), Elaine McAvoy (Bryon), and Maura Schneider; and grandchildren Tiana and Evan Stastny and Shannon, Megan, and Sean McAvoy. Services will be postponed until a later date. Contributions may be made to TRU Community Hospice Care, 2594 Trailridge Dr. E, Lafayette, CO 80026. For Online Messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 15, 2020