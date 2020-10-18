After a courageous 3 year hard-fought battle with brain cancer, Carmin Wilson Hardy, 62, passed away peacefully at home in San Diego, CA on October 12, 2020. Carmin, the youngest of 9 siblings, was born on January 3, 1958 in Laramie, Wyoming. While simultaneously working at the Forest Service and attending Laramie High School, she scored a 1510/1600 on the SAT, placing her in the 99th percentile. Receiving multiple scholarships, she attended Barat College in Chicago and ultimately graduated from Colorado State University with a B.S. in Accountancy, and an emphasis in Taxation. She was an IRS Enrolled Agent and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Colorado and California. She was an IRS Team Manager who was responsible for overseeing large corporate and international audits. After 37 years of service, she retired and started her tax businessconsisting of nearly 100 clients. Carmin was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking, exercising, attending sports events, and had a big heart to help others. She was an intelligent, competitive, and spiritual person who had an energetic personality. She is survived by her husband, Lucien Jr., daughter LaRamie (Christian), son Lucien III, and grandchildren Brookelyn, Raela, and Kamren. She is also survived by: mother-in-law Gwen, brothers Jessie (Juanita), Jimmie (Shirley), Ed and Travis, sisters Arnette, Catherine (James), Sherene (Craig) Renee (Mike), Sonya, Charmain, and Aralitta; sister-niece Darlene; 13 nephews and 5 nieces. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elizzie B Wilson, father-in-law Lucien Hardy, brothers Junior Lee, David Lee and Wendell, Sister Ethel, Aunt Viola and Uncle Ike. Celebration of Carmin's life will begin at 10AM on October 31,2020 at Lionsgate Event Center in Lafayette. Please visit www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

