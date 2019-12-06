|
|
Carol Ann Morrill Daily died of ovarian cancer July 16, 2019 at the age of 74. She lived the words on a handwritten note she carried in her purse: Courage, Grace, Strength, Hope and Love. She was born in San Francisco on May 3, 1945. She grew up mostly on the Peninsula, attended schools there and attended college at Arizona State University where she studied education and music. Only a few people know she played the cello. More know what a good singer she was. After attending college, she taught elementary school in the Phoenix area. She moved to Stanford, California for several years, then to Newton, Massachusetts. There she helped establish MIT's first day care center, while attending Wheelock College and earning a graduate degree in special education. She lived for a short period in Austin Texas then moved back to the San Francisco Bay Area where she married John W. Daily with whom she remained happily married until her death. Living in Berkeley they attended All Souls Parish where they met many lifelong friends. In 1988 they moved to Boulder, Colorado. Carol taught special education in Montbello and Estes Park. She then earned a clinical social work degree from Smith College in Massachusetts. She worked as a psychotherapist in the Child and Infant Program at Boulder Mental Health until she retired. Her professional specialty was trauma and resilience, as well as dealing with adoption issues. She and John attended St. John's Episcopal Church in Boulder. There she was involved in Alter Guild and other activities. Carol loved skiing, backpacking and running. She ran marathons and became a triathlete in her fifties. She was an expert quilter and knitter and was beginning to learn weaving. She also loved traveling, and with John was able to visit Europe, Australia and South America. Foremost in her life, however, was her ever present love of her husband John, her four children Melisa, Tawnya, Christopher and David, and her eleven grandchildren. They miss her. Ovarian cancer, unfortunately, is a killer. Mostly diagnosed at a late stage, it is difficult to treat. Please consider making a donation in Carol's name to the University Cancer Center at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to help with important research. Please select Gynecologic Oncology to receive your gift. There will be a memorial service at 2PM, January 5, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 6, 2019