Peacefully passed away at home on June 22, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. Carol was born on December 3, 1942 in Queens Village, New York to Milton and Catherine (Kupsh) Becker, and she was raised in Roslyn, New York. She married Robert Lynch on August 19, 1967. Carol B. Lynch was a lifelong academician. She is Dean Emerita at the University of Colorado at Boulder where she was Professor of Ecological and Evolutionary Biology, having served as Dean of the Graduate School and Vice Chancellor for Research from 1992-2004. She then served for 6 years as a Senior Scholar at the Council of Graduate Schools in Washington DC, establishing a new graduate degree program called the Professional Science Masters. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held September 7, 2019, 2:00 pm, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1419 Pine Street, Boulder, CO 80302. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carol B Lynch Graduate Fellowship Fund at the following link: https://giving.cu.edu /fund/carol-b-lynch-graduate-fellowship-fund
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 26, 2019