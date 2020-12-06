Born Carol Wells McCoy on the 17th of June, 1938, the younger twin of her brother Charles William McCoy, in Sistersville, West Virginia, where her family has deep roots. Her early life was filled with the flooding Ohio River and oil derricks, friends and family, and band practice. Valedictorian of her High School class, she attended Case Western Reserve's Francis Payne Bolton School of Nursing in Cleveland, OH on scholarship. After graduation, she moved to Denver, CO and worked her way up to lead nurse on the ground breaking kidney transplant team at Denver General Hospital. She met her husband, Dr Charles F. Clark in Denver and they settled in Boulder, CO to raise their three children. A gourmet cook, she made custom wedding cakes for several years, large scale gingerbread houses, sugar Easter eggs, and embraced world cuisine. They moved the family several times away from Boulder: to Italy, where she learned Italian, Belgium, where she learned French, Missouri, where she relearned country bumpkin, and Florida, where she was mostly appalled. They returned to Boulder for the last time in 1995, just in time to miss the birth of her first grandchild in Florida. During the family's times in Europe, the family traveled widely in and near Europe, including Eastern Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Prior to departing Florida for Colorado, she re-joined the nursing profession and very quickly became a charge nurse for the Tampa General Hospital Physical Rehabilitation Center, where she worked for many years. Back in Boulder, she developed her skills for quilting, and became quite prolific, creating dozens of quilts and hundreds of items for donation, including hanging pouches for people with walkers and lap blankets for those in wheelchairs. A shoulder injury forced her to stop sewing several years ago. She struggled with alcohol for years, but in 1984 she went to rehab and was sober from that point in time on. She possessed a rarely exhibited wicked sense of humor. Attended in her last days by her husband, three children and the caring hospice staff, she departed this mortal coil in the early hours of the 16th of October 2020. Her greatest joys later in life were coffee, nicotine patches, homemade candy and her three grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother, Donna G. McCoy, her father, Charles William McCoy and younger sister, Joan McCoy Heitman. She is survived by her husband, three children, Joan Clark Morgan, Brant Clark and D'Aun E. Clark, three grandchildren and brother Charles McCoy. And, in the range of 7.8 billion other humans, less about 780,000, so far, who died because of the Trump Epidemic, she is and will continue to be missed.

