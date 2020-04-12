|
Carol Faye Miller, 81, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio. She attended Kent State University and the "Gamma Phi Beta" sorority. Carol competed in Miss Ohio and Miss Alliance contests, making finalist and playing piano in the talent portion. She later placed in the Mrs. Colorado pageant, and modeled professionally! Carol is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas M Miller, children Thomas E Miller and Deanna Childs, and grandchildren Kristina, Victoria, David, Erik, and Katherine. She and Thomas moved to Colorado in 1971. Carol loved music and the outdoors, especially Colorado sunsets! She was active in aerobics, travel, tennis, reading, and bridge. She worked in the Boulder Medical Center, and the Ethan Allen Design Center. The family asks that contributions be made to Trail Winds Hospice. A celebration of life to honor Carol will be planned in the near future.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 12, 2020