Carol Olin

Born in southern Minnesota, Carol grew up in Redwing Minnesota spending summers in in the cabin on Burntside Lake hear Ely Minnesota. When Carol graduated from Mt St Gertrude's Academy boarding school for girls in Boulder, she went to the University of Colorado Boulder and happened upon the Shakespeare Theater going on at that time. She would often sit and watch the cast perform at rehearsals and fell in love with the theater. The Shakespeare Theater was where she met Russ Olin. They were married and had two sons. Chris Olin-- deceased--which left their son Matt and his lovely family to move on. Carol soon became interested in becoming a director and directed many plays at the Nomad Theater in Boulder. One of her favorite plays to direct was West Side Story. Later Russ and Carol moved to Beulah, Colorado where she taught Literature and Theatre at the University of Colorado in Pueblo. Russ and Carol moved back to Boulder to retire and entertained many friends who loved and admired her for her intellect, wit, sense of humor and her wonderful ability to tell a story. While living in Beulah, they bought some land in Taos where they loved to visit and together build a true adobe house literally mixing the mud and straw to make each brick. They spend a lot of time at the Taos home until they sold it when moving back to Boulder. She was loved by everyone who knew her and she cared deeply about everyone's well-being. Recently she left Boulder and her friends to move to San Tan Valley, outside of Phoenix, Arizona to be closer to her beloved son Matt Olin, granddaughters Danielle Duran & Stacy Nunez. And 6 great grandchildren that were fortunate enough to get to know and love their great Granny. In Lieu of flowers the family appreciate donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children
at https://donate. lovetotherescue.org/ give/158250/#!/donation/checkout She will be truly missed by all.