Sue Carol Robinson died on June 4, 2019 at home under the care of her beloved husband, Rex Westen. She is survived by Rex; daughters Amelia Stone and Carla Roitz; grandchildren Olivia Stone, Diego Stone, and Elliot Chadwick; and her brother, Paul Gene Robinson. A more extensive description of her life can be found at cristmortuary.com. A memorial will be held on at 4 pm on Sunday, June 30 at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art. All who knew Sue are welcome to attend.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 23, 2019