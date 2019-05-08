|
Carole Summer passed peacefully on Saturday, May 4th, 2019. She was 73. She was known as an adventurer, healer, community builder, gardener, wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered to the people of Boulder for or her work with women as a midwife, childbirth educator and ritual facilitator; remembered by all for her smile and heart.
Born Carole Sowinski in Chicago on August 13, 1945, she had a lifelong curiosity and passion for exploring that led her to travel the world. She moved to Boulder in 1971, where she studied and taught the lost art of midwifery. She delivered hundreds of babies throughout twenty-five years and was a staunch promoter of natural childbirth. Carole augmented her midwifery career with years of empowering women through ritual and moon lodge, teaching the primal connection of the feminine and the planet, a theme that permeated her life. Her dedication to natural healing led her into the field of homeopathy in 2004.
Carole moved to the Kootenay region of British Columbia in 2006 with her husband, Chris Webster. They created their dream home outside Kaslo, a wondrous hearth overlooking Kootenay Lake and the Purcell Wilderness, where they lived the organic life, growing food, raising animals and hosting friends from across the continent.
In September 2018, Carole was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer. She faced her illness with light, grace and courage. She leaves behind her husband, Chris Webster; two daughters, Ananda Etcheverry and Laurel Shane; four grandchildren, Evans, Gabriel, Charlotte and Josephine Etcheverry; and many friends who knew, admier and loved her.
Carole's final message to all was, Just be kind to one another.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 8, 2019