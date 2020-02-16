|
Caroline Van Pelt passed away in her sleep with family at her side at the age of 84 at the AltaVita Memory Care in Longmont on January 24, 2020. She had been suffering from Alzheimer's for over ten years. Caroline was the third child of four born to Paula Eula Watts and Kenneth Robb Brown. She was born in Rockford, IL on December 25th, 1935. By 1941, the family had settled in Des Moines, Iowa, but throughout WWII they relocated several times in the midwest as Ken was stationed in different locations for the war effort. Even after the war the family would frequently relocate around the midwest for a month or two to be near one of Ken's project sites. Caroline's mother Paula was active in Des Moines, where she was honored for many efforts, including protecting nearby Gray's Lake from total commercial development. Caroline got her BA in German Literature in 1957 from Stanford University. She spent one of her college summers as a camp counselor at the Orme Ranch in Arizona. In 1955, she married David H. Duff, had two boys (David, 1960 and Robb, 1961) and was divorced in 1966. As a single mother, she worked as an administrative assistant in Stanford's Department of Engineering and raised her two boys in Palo Alto, CA until 1977. That year, Richard Van Pelt, whom she had met at the Orme Ranch and in college, reconnected with her. Dick and Caroline were married in Boulder in December, 1977 at the home he had built on Meadow Avenue. Shortly after they were married, Richard's three children came to live with them, so Caroline became full time stepmother to Tom (1968), Stefanie (1966), and Martin (1964) until they left for college. Caroline loved architecture and fixing things, so she used the proceeds from the sale of her Palo Alto house to buy and renovate a house in Boulder, the sale of which allowed her to renovate, rent and sell several homes over the years. She also had a passion for gardening and trees, singing and pottery, and was a highly skilled seamstress. She was an active member of the Boulder Potters' Guild, and created many plates, cups and bowls that beautifully reflected her love of curves and distaste for formality. For decades, she added her beautiful alto voice to the Boulder Bach Festival and the Colorado Symphony Chorus. Caroline is survived by husband Richard Van Pelt, sons David Duff (Eleanor), Robb Duff (Nicole), brother Kenneth Brown, stepdaughter Stefanie Van Pelt (Stefan Maas), stepson Thomas Van Pelt (Olga Romanenko), stepdaughter-in-law Sarah Van Pelt, grandchildren Alex and Megan Duff and step-grandchildren Malcom and Iris Maas, and eight nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Paula and Laurel, and her stepson Martin Van Pelt. A memorial service for Caroline will be held on Sunday, May 3rd at 2:00 pm at Rembrandt Yard in downtown Boulder. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boulder Bach Festival at www.boulder bachfestival.org
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 16, 2020