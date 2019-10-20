|
Carolyn Aladeen Smith died peacefully October 12 at home in Boulder, Colorado surrounded by her devoted children and grandchildren. Known for her grace, good humor and warmth, she led a life full of family, friends, and travel, and touched the lives of many in her years working in the English Department at the University of Colorado. Aladeen, as she was known to all, was born January 30, 1923 in a logging camp in Bend, Oregon to Benjamin and Caroline Brown. She grew up in Portland, Oregon but moved to Santa Barbara, California to live with relatives while she finished high school. She graduated from Santa Barbara State College (now UCSB) in 1944 and moved to San Francisco to teach in the public schools. In 1945 she met and married Daniel M. Smith, a sailor back from the Pacific theater and they moved to Berkeley where Dan earned his Ph.D. Dan taught first at Stanford University, then they arrived in Boulder when he joined the History Department faculty at C.U. in 1957. Aladeen earned an M.A. in English from C.U. in 1971 and began working in the English Department as an Administrative Assistant and Student Advisor. In 1985 she received the Robert L. Stearns Award from the University of Colorado Alumni Association for her professionalism and dedicated service to the University. She retired from the English Department in 1991, but continued to work as a lexicon editor for AdWriter Inc. She pursued her passion for travel, music, and reading well into her 90s and will be missed by all fortunate enough to have known her. Aladeen is preceded in death by her beloved husband Dan; she is survived by her three children, four grandchildren and one great grandson. For full obituary, visit www.darrellhowemortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 20, 2019