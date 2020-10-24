1/1
Carolyn Ratcliff Cook
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Ratcliff Cook born in Vinita, Oklahoma, February 7, 1935, daughter of Hugh and Ruth Ratcliff. Carolyn was reunited with the love of her life on October 18, 2020. Alex Cook her beloved husband passed away in 2012. Carolyn and Alex made their home in Boulder, Colorado. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma and spent most of her working career as a computer programmer for IBM. She had a variety of interests. Carolyn loved her time on the lake in Oklahoma, traveling the world with Alex, spending quiet time with a good book and playing bridge with her special friends. She was an avid gardener, hiker, skier and nature lover. She was passionate about her family, faith and football. Carolyn is survived by her brother Jim Ratcliff, her son David Cook and wife Donna, daughter Carol Sue Greene and husband Rick, grandchildren Matthew and Jessica Greene, Clayton Cook, Michael, Christopher and Jamie Dohopolski. Due to COVID 19, the family is considering a Celebration of Life at a later date. Carolyn's private funeral service can be streamed live online at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time on 10/26/20 on Crist Mortuary's Face Book page. Comments, remembrances and stories of her life may be shared at www.Cristmortuary.com (scroll down to recent obituaries). Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Diabetes Foundation at childrensdiabetesfoundation.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
3034424411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crist Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved