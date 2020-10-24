Carolyn Ratcliff Cook born in Vinita, Oklahoma, February 7, 1935, daughter of Hugh and Ruth Ratcliff. Carolyn was reunited with the love of her life on October 18, 2020. Alex Cook her beloved husband passed away in 2012. Carolyn and Alex made their home in Boulder, Colorado. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma and spent most of her working career as a computer programmer for IBM. She had a variety of interests. Carolyn loved her time on the lake in Oklahoma, traveling the world with Alex, spending quiet time with a good book and playing bridge with her special friends. She was an avid gardener, hiker, skier and nature lover. She was passionate about her family, faith and football. Carolyn is survived by her brother Jim Ratcliff, her son David Cook and wife Donna, daughter Carol Sue Greene and husband Rick, grandchildren Matthew and Jessica Greene, Clayton Cook, Michael, Christopher and Jamie Dohopolski. Due to COVID 19, the family is considering a Celebration of Life at a later date. Carolyn's private funeral service can be streamed live online at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time on 10/26/20 on Crist Mortuary's Face Book page. Comments, remembrances and stories of her life may be shared at www.Cristmortuary.com (scroll down to recent obituaries). Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Diabetes Foundation at childrensdiabetesfoundation.org.

