Catherine Maureen van de Boogaard (Maureen) died peacefully, May 24, 2020 at her home in Brooksville, Florida. Maureen was 89 years old. She was a loving mother, dedicated to family and devotedly religious, a genuine optimist and world traveler. She leaves her six children: Charles van de Boogaard (Linda), Bernard van de Boogaard (Marcia), Desiree van de Boogaard, Erik van de Boogaard (Sue Ann), Alexander van de Boogaard (Karen) and Maureen Cox (Kyle); 20 grand-children, and 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by husband of 44 years, Henry, (died 1994) and second husband Richard Dauphinee, of 10 years (died 2011.) Born Catherine Maureen Seris in Pretoria, South Africa on March 30, 1931 where she later met and married her husband Henry. Their first three children were born in South Africa, but left in 1957 to go to Sweden where they had their fourth and fifth children. In 1962, they made the journey to the United States of America, via a visit back to South Africa, living for a short time in Salt Lake City, UT. They moved to Boulder, CO in 1963. Soon thereafter their last child was born. In the mid 1970's Henry became ill and Maureen went to work full-time at the Colorado Bookstore in Boulder, later working at United Bank and then finishing her career at the University of Colorado. She began taking classes while working at CU and earned her degree in Accounting in 1986. In September 1994, Maureen became a widow, continuing to work for the University until she retired in 1996. Maureen married Richard Dauphinee in 2001. They remained in Broomfield until Richard's death in 2011. Maureen resided at Balfour Senior Living in Louisville until she moved to Brooksville, Florida to live in an apartment on her son Erik's (Sue Ann's) property. She lived contentedly there until her passing. The Vigil will be June 23 at 6:30 PM and Funeral Mass at 10 AM on June 24 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, CO.

