Just shy of 95 years, Cecile Carlson passed away September 11, 2019 in Bismarck, ND. Cecile, daughter of EJ and Anna (Carlson) Carlson, was born February 1, 1925 on the Wolverton, MN homestead. She shared the home with three sisters and a brother. During a WWII scrap iron drive, the Wolverton, MN school collected more metal per student than any other MN school. Cecile was selected to christen the SS Mayo Brothers Liberty Ship in New Orleans, LA in December of 1942. In June of 1949 she married her childhood friend, partner, and love of her life Gordon H. Ellis. While Gordon served in south pacific during WWII, she studied at Gustavus Adolphus College. She graduated from GAC and UND with a BA and MA in music education. Her 40 year teaching career included Boxholm, Iowa, Grand Forks and Bismarck, ND and Boulder, CO. Aside from music, her interests included family, her faith, Scandinavian rosemaling, travel, baking, and music education organizations. Cecile is survived by daughter Katherine Linstrom, Broomfield, CO, her son, Kent (Jacquie) Ellis, Bismarck, ND, four grandchildren and spouses and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Gordon Ellis and son-in-law Steve Linstrom. The family would like to acknowledge the outstanding care and support from her time at Touchmark in Fargo and Bismarck, ND and the Baptist Health Care Center in Bismarck, ND. The memorial service will be at Faith Lutheran Church in Wolverton, MN on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to: Faith Lutheran Church, PO Box 175, Wolverton, MN 56594. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 22, 2019