Celeste McAnulty Kindler born March 27, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois and died April 6, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at home in Boulder. She was 96. Celeste grew up with 3 sisters in an Irish community in Chicago's South side. Her father and mother both immigrated from Ireland and settled into Chicago to raise their 4 girls - The McAnulty Sisters - Mariellen, Celeste, Madeline, Colleen. Peter McAnulty drove a team of horses to build the Northwest Railway System and Mary Frances raised the girls to be proud of their Irish heritage and set expectations that all would get a college education. So all four sisters chose to become teachers. Celeste and Colleen taught at the same Chicago Public School and stayed friends with many of their college classmates through bridge club together. Celeste went on to get her masters of education at Loyola University of Chicago. Celeste was known as "the field trip teacher" organizing a monthly class field trip to visit all the Chicago Museums, Bozo Circus, and Botanical Gardens - most were first time experiences for her 6th grade students. Celeste traveled to Europe on the Queen Mary ship and rode as a guest on Banana Boats motoring through the Caribbean islands. It was on a blind date set up by her sister, Colleen, that Celeste met and later married James H Kindler. The sisters would go on many more dates together and would continue to live close to one another while raising their families. In her young married life, she moved to Chillicothe, OH where Jim Kindler worked selling new cars at his family car dealership and she taught school. Their daughter Colleen McAnulty Kindler was born and followed shortly by a move back to Chicago where more family lived. They bought their first house in North Riverside, IL where another daughter Celeste McAnulty Kindler was added to the young family. While raising a family Celeste enjoyed yoga, making bread, and family picnics. She picked up skiing at age 60 and joined the Chicago 400 Ski Club to go on ski trips to France and Colorado annually. As they retired, Celeste and Jim enjoyed golf, gardening, and square dancing together. She moved to Boulder in 2005, once Jim passed away and embraced the chance to live close to her daughters and her only granddaughter. Her Catholic faith was a proud focus and always provided an opportunity to bring together family. She enjoyed her community at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder. She is survived by her daughter Colleen M Kindler (married to Pete Kenny), daughter Celeste Kindler and granddaughter Shannon Melissa Kenny. Her family plans to hold a memorial service at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder at a later date. In Lieu of flowers consider a donation in her name to TRU Community Care, 2594 Trailridge Dr E, Lafayette, CO 80026 or online at trucare.org. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 12, 2020