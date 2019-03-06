|
|
Charles (Charlie) Albert Leist was born to Robert Grant and Dicie Lorraine Leist in Walnut Creek, Ohio on Sunday, March 13, 1935. He passed away peacefully at his home in Lafayette, Colorado at the age of 83 on March 3, 2019 surrounded by family. Charlie and his sisters, Alice Ann, Rosemary, and Nancy Lee grew up on a farm in Amanda, Ohio where they worked hard, had fun, and participated actively in 4-H under the direction of their mother, Dicie, who was the leader of the club. Charlie met Marilyn Alice Thomas in a ballroom dance class at Ohio State University in the summer of 1961. They were married on June 30, 1963. Rosemary Alice was born on February 10, 1966 and Lorraine Elizabeth was born on April 17, 1970. Grandson, Jan Charles Leist Rybczynski was born to Lorraine and Martin Rybczynski on January 29, 2001. Charlie and Marilyn also welcomed their granddaughter, Heather Weiss, daughter of Rosemary Leist, into the family in 2016. Charlie was extraordinarily devoted to his daughters, his grandchildren, his nieces and nephews, and all of the neighborhood youth. While growing up on the farm, Charlie helped his father the keep the cattle trucks operable for his father's business. Upon graduation from high school, he hauled cattle up and down the east coast for a couple years before deciding on another career path. He went to the Coyne Institute in Chicago where he developed skills in electronics allowing him to work at the General Electric Plant in Circleville, OH. From there he decided to go to college. His sister Alice and brother-in-law, Jim Handley were instrumental in helping him complete his first two years of schooling at the Orange County Community College. He finished his education at Ohio University where he was selected to be a member of the ETA KAPPA NU Engineering Honorary Society. Upon graduation in 1962, Charlie started his engineering career at IBM in Owego, New York. During his 26-year tenure at IBM he worked on the Gemini program, the Apollo missions, the Global Positioning System (GPS) and other IBM projects. From 1986 through 1988, Charlie spent two years in Colorado Springs at the Consolidated Space Operations Center (CSOC) activating one of the facilities by providing operations support to the Air Force Officers utilizing the Data System's Modernization System which was an IBM update to the Air Force Satellite Control Network. After proudly joining the IBM Quarter Century Club, Charlie returned to Maryland from Colorado where he worked at IBM Federal Systems Headquarters to create and document a System Integration and Test Cost Estimating process. Charlie retired from IBM in 1988 and moved on to and retired from the Computer Sciences Corporation and the Lockheed Martin Corporation. After he retired in 2007, he wrote his memoirs with the help of his niece, Robin Fallon, and spent hours working in the garage with his grandson, Jan Charles Leist Rybczynski and his nephew, Philip Handley. Jan built his first satellite using parts gathered from the Resource Center, he rebuilt an ATV and a golf cart, learned to weld at the age of 10, built a series of trailers, and an ice rink in his back yard. After working with his Grandpa on so many projects, at the age of 15, Jan, with Philip's help, restored his mother's 1993 Jeep which he drove when he got his license at 16. Charlie's ongoing work with Jan and his nieces and nephews mirrors his love of working with young people whether in the neighborhood or in 4-H -- he loved to teach them about electricity, the use of tools, as well as building and fixing things. He was involved in the Montgomery Village (Maryland) 4-H Club for many years where he taught the fundamentals of electricity to girls and boys. He created the first 4-H computer programming curriculum and taught the youth how to program on the original IBM portable computers. Charlie will be remembered by all of those whose life he touched. A celebration of his life will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1128 Pine Street, Boulder, Colorado 80302 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00. A reception will follow at the church in Plymouth Hall. Interment will be on July 4, 2019 in the School Lot Cemetery, Carpenter Ohio. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Charlie's memory to : Maryland 4-H Foundation Inc, 8020 Greenmead Drive, College Park, MD 20740, tagged Charlie Leist fund
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 6, 2019