More Obituaries for Charles (Chuck) Edward Towler Jr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles (Chuck) Edward Towler Jr


1951 - 2020
Charles (Chuck) Edward Towler Jr Obituary
Charles (Chuck) Edward Towler Jr. was born on May 28, 1951 in Chicago Il. He was the son of Jean and Charles Towler Sr. Chuck passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020.

Chuck was born and raised in Chicago Il. He lived in Champaign Il, Boston Massachusetts, and Hawaii. Chuck had 3 children, Christopher Towler, Craig Towler and Jasmine Towler. Chuck also had 3 siblings, Jennifer Matthias, Cynthia Towler and Alex Towler. Chuck was a quiet, gentle man who loved computers and was a Web Designer / Entrepreneur. He was the founder of Energy Systems and Anything Computers for over 30 years. He recently developed an app/website for maps, charts and live radars called Hawaiian Seas. Chuck enjoyed the outdoors and spending time boating in Hawaii.

Chuck is preceded in death by his mother, Jean Towler and his father Charles Towler Sr. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and siblings. He will be greatly missed.

At Chuck's wishes he will be cremated and a small private service with family members will take place at a later date.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 25, 2020
