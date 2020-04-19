|
Clark Johnson passed away on April 13. He was 88 years old. Clark was born in 1931, the fourth child of Wilma and Charles Johnson of Long Prairie and then Minneapolis, Minnesota. He carried loving memories of Minnesota with him throughout his life, often telling stories of his early days in Sunday School at the Unitarian Church, his childhood home at 4101 Vincent, swimming in Lake Harriet, attending West High School and then the University of Minnesota. He met his future wife, Carol Ewald, at the UU church when he was 14 years old. They were married at age 18 and stayed together for 65 years until she died in 2018. He was a loving and devoted father to his daughters, Julie Kurose and Lisa Waugh - and was close to his grandchildren, Christopher, Charlie, Nina, Claire and Joseph. Clark was a committed intellectual and secular humanist - his books and his love of learning were what he truly valued, and are the true legacy he passed on to his family. He received a BA in Philosophy and Political Science from the University of Minnesota, a Master's in Political Science from Columbia University, and a combined PhD in Anthropology and Sociology from the University of Colorado in 1962. After teaching briefly at the University of Colorado, he became a tenured professor at the University of Vermont. He also taught at Windham College in Putney, Vermont, at the University of Texas' branch in Odessa, and at Navajo Community College in Shiprock, New Mexico. He loved to teach, and he lectured anyone who would listen - some of his favorite topics were history, religion, social movements, Marxist philosophy, archeology, and current events. He had the mind of a true scholar and throughout his life worked on writing and research projects related to his many interests. He was a strong, independent spirit - a non-conformist who refused to allow his thinking and his perceptions of the world to follow popular trends. He held strong opinions and he loved to argue, consistently challenging his family to think critically, to know the facts, and to think things through rationally. Even so, ultimately it is our hearts that were touched by his presence, and now by his passing. His family is grateful for all he gave us.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 19, 2020