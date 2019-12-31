|
Bob Kincaid passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home in Boulder, Colorado. He was born June 23, 1942 in Ft. Riley, Kansas, the son of Charles (Bob) E. Kincaid, Sr. and Amanda J. Ingram Kincaid. They preceded him in death. Bob attended Green elementary and junior high school at various times and graduated in the Class of 1960 from Green Rural High School. Bob always denied that he had anything to do with the fact that the Class of 1960 was the last class to graduate from Green Rural High School. Bob moved many times depending on his father's military assignments but he would always claim Green, Kansas as his hometown. Bob attended Kansas State University for 2 1/2 years and then joined the Army in 1963. He served with C Company, 1st Bn., 7th Cavalry in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966 and retired from the Army as a Staff Sgt. He was awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded while serving in Vietnam in 1966. He resumed his education and graduated from George Washington University, Washington, D.C. in 1969. Bob was a Certified Public Accountant and worked in various government, oil and technology companies in Washington D.C., Kansas and Colorado. Bob was a member of the Colorado Society of CPAs, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the 1st Cavalry Division Association and the 7th Cavalry Association. He was very active and supportive of the military reunions of the C Company, 1st Bn., U.S. Cavalry. He will be remembered for valuing his family and friends above all else. He enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, tailgating at University of Colorado football games, happy hours, weekly lunches with the guys and Thursday nights at the Dark Horse. He had many wonderful memories of growing up in Green, Kansas and attending reunions with his Vietnam buddies. Bob is survived by all his family and friends who had the honor and privilege of his thoughtful and caring friendship. Bob had a great sense of humor and never missed anyone's birthday. He was a true and forever friend who will be remembered fondly by many. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home in Riley, Kansas. Funeral services will be held, Friday, January 3. 2020 at 10:30 am at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home in Riley Kansas. He will be buried in the Green cemetery next to his parents. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The World Famous Dark Horse Bar and Grill from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Bob's honor to the IA DRANG SCHOLARSHIP FUND, c/o 1st CAVALRY DIVISION ASSOCIATION, 302 North Main St., Copperas Cove, Texas 76522-1533 or a charity of your choosing. Obituary will be published in the Boulder Daily Camera, Manhattan Mercury and the Clay Center Dispatch.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 31, 2019