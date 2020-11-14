Charles Henry (Chuck) Paterson of Santa Fe, NM, was born March 19, 1945 in Madison, WI, to Charles and Rosemary (Blewett) Paterson and died on November 7, 2020 of COVID-19, in Denver, CO, surrounded, virtually, by his extended family. Chuck was raised in St. Louis and graduated from St. Louis University High School in 1963 and St. Louis University in 1967. After college he was a Fulbright Scholar and taught in India, and then attended the University of Chicago for graduate school. In the early 1980s, Chuck developed an interest in antique textiles, which led to the creation of businesses in Cambridge, MA, Boulder, CO, and Santa Fe, NM. Chuck was a partner in Early Street Antiques in Santa Fe, NM, where he specialized in antique textiles and other items of historical and cultural significance. He lived for 75 years just as he wanted--visiting with family and friends, a cup of coffee in his hand, a copy of the NY Times under his arm, falling in love with life, eating good food, traveling the world and flouting convention wherever he went. He loved exploring museums and art galleries, reading anything he could get his hands on and sharing his experiences with anyone who would listen. Chuck is survived by his partner and former spouse Susan Hagedorn of Denver, CO, their three children, Jennifer Ford Paterson (Steven Turner) of Mystic, CT, Hope Hagedorn Reeves (Martin Walker) of Brooklyn, NY, Will Hagedorn Paterson (Lane Harlow) of Denver, CO, seven grandchildren (Lillian, Audrey, Dorothy, Zane, Otto, Kip and Vivian) and a great-grandchild (Anthony). He is also survived by four siblings, Johanna, Mary, John (Chrissy Beavers), and Patrick, and sister-in-law (Susan Tucker). He was predeceased by his sister Margaret Ott and his brother-in-laws Joseph Ott and David Hinze. He leaves behind beloved aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. If you feel so inclined, please make a donation in Chuck's name to your local Covid Relief Fund or donate a favorite book to your local public library. Family and friends will be sharing stories of life with Chuck on November 21, 2020 at 1p MST/2p CST/3p EST. RSVPs to suehagedorn@me.com and a Zoom link will be sent to your email address.

