Charles Lehman
1936 - 2020
For Charles (Chuck) Francis Lehman, above all, family was most important. After his passing on May 7, 2020, in Longmont, CO, his children celebrated their father's legacy and the lessons they learned. They are raising their own children based on the modeling they saw from their father. Chuck was born to Francis and Georgia Lehman on March 4, 1936 in Lewistown, MT. He attended K-12 schools in Lewistown and worked on the family farm before enlisting in the US Navy where he served from 1957-1961. In Ft. Wayne, IN when he was attending Indiana Tech he met Constance (Connie) Kaminski. They married on August 14, 1965. With his Associate Arts degree in engineering, the young couple headed to Boulder, CO where Chuck began his lengthy career with IBM. After his retirement from IBM in 1991, Chuck worked in various occupations from maintenance to school bus driver. He was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. Chuck also participated in the IBM hosted Vitalant (Bonfils) Blood Drives. He belonged to the Sugarloaf and Boulder Rural Fire Departments for over 35 years. He was a lifetime, active member of the Catholic Church. With their eight children, family style vacations became the norm. Travels took them to visit the grandparents in Montana as well as Indiana. Chuck supported the four sons in their scouting activities. He enjoyed periodic Guys Camping Trips with his sons and sons-in-law. He raised his girls to be strong, independent people who learned to fix cars and do outside farm chores. His children learned alongside their father. Chuck supported all of his children's interests regardless of society's gender roles. Chuck is remembered as a patient man who always made time for his wife, children, and grandchildren. As a tireless individual, he always had multiple projects going. His talents included car repair and building/fixing just about anything. He was keenly interested in science, astronomy, and vintage cars, planes, and trains. Wife Connie Lehman, of Erie, CO, survives her husband along with their 8 children, 23 grandchildren, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters. Their four sons are John (Rosanne) of Tucson, AZ, Bobby (Jen), Erie, CO, Peter, Longmont, CO, and Patrick (Kristy), Brighton, CO. Their four daughters are Sandy (Shannon) O'Donovan, Louisville, CO, Peggy (Dave) Blake, Pearland, TX, Julie (Scott) Schoenbauer, Fort Collins, CO, and Katie (John) Martinez, Bloomington, IL. His siblings are Dick in St. Joseph, MO, Tom (Gail) in Billings, MT, Sister Mary Celeste Lehman in Evansville, IN, Kathy Lehman in Great Falls, MT, and Berta (Craig) Stephens, in Colleyville, TX. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette and will be announced at a later date. Interment will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Erie, CO. Military Honors will be provided by The United States Navy. Contributions: TRU Community Care, 2594 Trailridge Dr. East, Lafayette, CO 80026, or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 715 Cabrini Dr., Lafayette, CO. 80026. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

Published in The Daily Camera on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
