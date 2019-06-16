Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Lafayette, CO
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Foothills Memorial Garden
Longmont, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Rodgers


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Rodgers Obituary
Charles A. Rodgers, age 84, passed away on June 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife Donna, their 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. A complete obituary can be found at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com. You are invited to join with his family and friends to celebrate his life at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont for Visitation Wednesday 5:30-7:30 pm on June 19, 2019 with a Rosary at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be June 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lafayette, Reception to follow. Burial will be at Foothills Memorial Garden, Longmont at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TRU Hospice Services of Boulder County, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Lafayette building fund, or Meals on Wheels of Longmont or Boulder County.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now