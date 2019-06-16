|
|
Charles Skala of Longmont passed away at his home on April 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Foster), his sons from a previous marriage, Whitney (Susan) and Jeffrey (Gail), and five grandchildren. Charlie was born in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, to Olive (Langer) and Edward J. Skala. Later Charlie's family moved to Michigan. He attended the University of Michigan, on a Regents Alumni Scholarship. At U of M, he played clarinet in the marching band and bass saxophone in the symphony orchestra. He was a Kappa Sigma brother. Charlie graduated in 1955 with a BA in Business Administration, and then enrolled in the MBA program, receiving his degree in 1956. Following graduation, he enlisted with the U.S. Army, serving in France with the auditing agency. Returning home, he worked for Continental Casualty, Kelly Services, Litton Industries, Norton Simon, Inc., and Technicolor. He co-founded a temporary staffing company, Thomas Temporaries. Charlie and Cathy were married in 1990 in Coronado, California. Charlie became an investor with the Domino's Pizza Indy Car Race Team. He also participated in the Daytona 500 race series with the Jaguar Race Team. In 1992 Charlie and Cathy moved to Franklin County, Virginia. There he directed a Virginia State Grant to develop small businesses and served on the Ferrum College Board of Trustees. In 2006 he and Cathy moved to Boulder. There he served on the Board of CASA, participated on committees at St. John's Episcopal Church, and supported many arts organizations. The family thanks Halcyon Hospice for Charlie's care in his final days. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to CASA of Boulder or to Halcyon Hospice in Charlie's memory. A private family graveside service will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army. A Celebration of his life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church Chapel, 1419 Pine St. Boulder on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 am. A gathering in the parish hall will follow. To send an online message to the family, please visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 16, 2019