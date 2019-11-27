|
Charlotte Catherine Caldwell passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019. Charlotte was born on September 15, 1945 in Russell Kansas to Joseph Wallace and Joanna Ella Caldwell. She was a longtime resident of Boulder, Colorado. She was a 1963 Boulder High School graduate where she was a pom-pom girl and crowned 1962 Homecoming Queen. Charlotte enjoyed traveling as a young adult and was an adoring Auntie to her many nieces and nephews. She loved children, puppies and cats. Charlotte met her long-time partner, Paul Dralle, in the early 70's and they settled in Bend, Oregon. She returned to the Boulder area upon Paul's death where she lived the remainder of her life. She worked in the Boulder community for many years and volunteered in local nursing homes. She enjoyed fashion, playing bingo, visiting friends and researching family history. Charlotte is survived by 4 brothers, Wally Caldwell (Lynn) of Loomis, California, Ronald Caldwell of Durango, Colorado, Bruce Caldwell (Joan) of Orlando, Florida and Billy Caldwell of Cle Elum, Washington. Her brother Tommy Caldwell died in 2005. She is also survived by 11 nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to TRU Community Care.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 27, 2019